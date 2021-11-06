One Of The Greatest Challenges Coming Up: NZ Star Jamieson On 'playing India In India'

New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson opened up about their upcoming tour of India later this month and said that the tour is going to be "one of the greatest challenges" the Blackcaps have faced in recent times.

During the previous India vs New Zealand tour, the Kiwis failed to put up a show and endured a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of India.

"We have got one of the greatest challenges coming up, playing India in India. So for me, that gets me out of bed every day and challenge yourself against the best in the world in tough conditions. Different challenge in India, that’s what you want to do in international cricket you want to challenge yourself in different conditions and formats," Kyle Jamieson said to PTI.

He further went on to add that things have been challenging given that the players have had to live away from home and the outside world, inside strict bio-bubbles.

"It’s certainly been a challenge over the last 6-8 months around. Different series, different countries and being away from home in bubble life, so it’s not easy. You try and separate them as much as you can. It’s a massive learning process," Jamieson concluded.

IND vs NZ: We need to adapt to the conditions as quickly as possible says Tim Southee

Fellow New Zealand pacer Tim Southee too said that the key to success in India will be to adapt to the conditions as quickly as possible. "It's been a long time since we played India in India...they are a powerhouse in their own conditions. Such foreign conditions we are not used to, so we need to adapt to the conditions as quick as possible," he said.

Having won the maiden edition of the World Test Championship, Tim Southee said that the team has hit the reset button and is looking forward to a new exciting 2-year cycle.

He said, "The new cycle is exciting. A great place to go on tour and test yourself against a very good opposition and in trying conditions. It's great to be part of the last cycle. We hit the reset button and looking forward to the next 2-year cycle."

Image: AP