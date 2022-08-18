The Indian cricket team over the years has seen some of the finest captains taking the team to greater heights. Starting with Sourav Ganguly, the Men in Blue has seen the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma delivering some amazing performances as leaders. Amongst the above-mentioned names, MS Dhoni finished his international cricket career as the most successful captain of the Indian cricket team winning every trophy ICC has to offer. Ganguly who is currently the president of BCCI praised MS Dhoni for his decision-making skills.

MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains of Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

Speaking on the sideline of Bengal Peerless event on 'Leadership in Modern India in Kolkata on Wednesday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, "Leadership is about having a decision-making quality. Like MS Dhoni did at the 2011 World Cup, he took the decision to bat at No. 4 (in the final) and won the match for India by hitting a six off the last ball. He batted before Yuvraj Singh, and had a fantastic innings to win the final of the World Cup. He is one of the greatest captains of Indian cricket. MS Dhoni is a perfect captain. Virat Kohli has a fantastic record as a captain. Now Rohit Sharma is leading the Indian team, he is also a doing a good job,"

Besides heaping praise on MS Dhoni, Ganguly also spoke about how T20 cricket and the Indian Premier League, has led to a lot of changes in terms of captaincy. He added, "In my time, cricket was different. The overall scenario of world cricket was very different. Leadership always depends upon the time and the situation. IPL came and T20 cricket came and had a transformative effect on the whole cricket ecosystem."

Sourav Ganguly asks Rohit Sharma be given time to produce results

Rohit Sharma was appointed as Team India skipper across all format this year after a successful stint as the skipper of the Mumbai Indians team. Under his captaincy, the Mumbai franchisee won five IPL titles, while on the international level, the Indian cricket team has been producing good results so far. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is of opinion that Rohit Sharma should be given some time to produce results. While commenting on Rohit Sharma's captaincy Ganguly said, "Rohit Sharma is obviously a bit laid back who takes things in a very calm and cautious way and not someone who's into your face all the time,"

He added, "Every individual is different but what matters is the result and how many wins and losses you have. I don't compare captains, everybody has their way of leadership. We give responsibility to someone, then we want him to do the things the way we want it, and I think that's not correct. When you back someone let him captain, give him a bit of time to give results, and then see what happens."