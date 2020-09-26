Dream11 IPL 2020: Here's Where All Eight Teams Stand In The Week Gone By

The first week of the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been nothing short of excitement where some teams ended up making a remarkable comeback from not-so-good positions whereas, some teams have ended up on the wrong side after getting off to a dream start. However, there is only one team that has remained consistent in the week gone by.

Dream11 IPL 2020: The Week Gone By

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi have been the most consistent side in the week gone by as they have won both their matches against northern rivals Punjab and former champions Chennai to reach the summit of the points table with four points in their tally. They had overcome Punjab in a high-octane Super Over last weekend and then applied brakes on Chennai's momentum during their stiff run-chase of 176 on Friday night.

It appears that Punjab are the second-most consistent side in the tournament (in the first week). After going down to Delhi in their season-opener, they bounced back strongly after decimating Bangalore by a mammoth 97 runs on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai seem to have rediscovered their rhythm after losing the curtain-raiser against arch-rivals Chennai as they comfortably edged past Kolkata four days later.

The winners of the inaugural edition Rajasthan had handed a 16-run defeat to Chennai at Sharjah on Tuesday night to kick off their campaign on a high.

Teams that lost the plot in the first week

While the top-four teams have had a successful week so far, the other four teams just could not get going. A couple of them did get the starts that they wanted but failed to capitalise on the same.

Bangalore finally managed to kickstart their campaign with a win by overcoming the 2016 winners Hyderabad on Monday night. By the virtue of this win, it was the first time since the 2016 edition that the three-time runners-up won their first game of the tournament. However, they tasted a bitter defeat at the hands of Punjab by 97 runs in a one-sided contest three days later.

Chennai kicked off their campaign by getting the better of arch-rivals as well as defending champions Mumbai in the curtain-raiser last Saturday. However, they then lost the plot as they tasted back-to-back defeats against Rajasthan and Delhi respectively.



Meanwhile, the two-time winners Kolkata and former champions Hyderabad are yet to get off the mark in this tournament. Kolkata had lost their first match against the title-holders Mumbai on Wednesday night whereas the 2016 champions had gone down to southern rivals Bangalore on Monday. Therefore, it remains to be seen which of these two teams will end their losing streak and who will have to wait another day to do so when they lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening.

Here's the updated points table.

(Image Courtesy: @IPL)