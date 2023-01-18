A bizarre controversy erupted during the ongoing match between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad. Controversy erupted when Hardik Pandya was given out in an unfortunate manner.

The incident took place in the 40th over bowled by Daryl Mitchell when Hardik Pandya tried to cut the fourth ball of the over but ended up cramping himself and missed the ball. After he missed the ball, the bails came out and New Zealand appealed for a bowled dismissal.

There was plenty of confusion regarding the decision as wicketkeeper Tom Latham was also very close to the stumps. The decision was referred to the third umpire and it was him who had to decide whether the batsman was out or not out.

Watch: Hardik Pandya's controversial dismissal

Through replays it seemed like the keeper's gloves might have the stumps but it was a close call. In the end, the third umpire ended up giving the decision in New Zealand's favour. Hardik Pandya had to walk back with a bowled dismissal against his name. It was clearly one of the most controversial dismissals in the history of the game. Let's watch how controversial was Hardik Pandya's dismissal.

Talking about today's match, Shubman Gill managed to create history by making several big records. Gill went on to score a double hundred becoming the youngest and fifth Indian to do so. Gill also became the fastest Indian to make 1000 runs achieving the feat in just 19 innings. Gill left behind legends like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar behind.

Gill also became the youngest Indian to score 3 One Day International centuries as he went above KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Shubman stands second in the list with just Shikhar Dhawan above him.

Gill got out in the last over but ended his innings as he scored a 149-ball 208 with 19 fours and 9 sixes. Gill took India to a mammoth score of 349-8 and has left a tough task for New Zealand. Shubman Gill has been one of the top performers for India in the last year and has also cemented his position in the team.