Pace Spearhead Ishant Sharma Looking To Regain Full Fitness Ahead Of Australia Test Series

Team India's Test specialist Ishant Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that he is fit in time for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia that gets underway on December 17. Having worked under the watchful eyes of Paras Mhambrey ever since hitting the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the fast bowler underwent a fitness test on Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on November 9 said that Ishant, who is out with a left internal oblique muscle tear, is undergoing his rehab and he will be added to India's Test squad once he "fully recovers and gains sufficient match fitness".

'A big role to play'

On Monday, ANI reported that NCA head Rahul Dravid has taken charge to ensure that Ishant works closely with Mhambrey -- the head coach of the U-19 national team and also a pace bowler during his playing days.

"As NCA head, Dravid has informed the board that Ishant is working with Mhambrey to be fit in time for the Test matches. Ishant will definitely have a big role to play and his presence will not just give India another strike bowler, but also his experience will bring a lot to the table in Kohli's absence," a source in the know of developments had said.

The tall pacer had suffered an oblique muscle tear as a result of which he was ruled out from the Dream11 IPL 2020. He had represented Delhi this season but could only manage to make a solitary appearance against the 2016 champions Hyderabad.

The Indian team will have to rely on experience if they are to repeat the heroics of the 2018/19 season. Skipper Virat Kohli would be heading back to India after the first Test to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as they are expecting their first child in January. Therefore, the senior players including the likes of Ishant will be expected to come out all guns blazing.

India look to rewrite history as Australia seek vengeance

As India and Australia lock horns in pure whites come December, it will not just be about Australia's vengeance or India's desire to write history, and nor will it be about winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Because this time, there's something much bigger on the line - The World Test Championship. India currently sit atop the World Test Championship with 360 points whereas Australia are just below the Men in Blue with 296 points. The teams also face the challenge of COVID-19 and the taxing bio-bubble which is expected to take a toll on the players.

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Down Under during the 2018-19 season by a 2-1 margin in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

However, Team India will have to rewrite history as Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test match. In fact, they have won all five of the D/N Tests that they have played so far from November 2015 and all those wins have come in their own backyard.

