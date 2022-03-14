PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan Umpire Makes 'shocking' Call, Fans Label It 'worst Decision Ever'

While the first Pakistan vs Australia Test ended in a dull and disappointing draw, the second match featured some shocking decisions by the umpires.

Pakistan umpire Ahsan Raza was slammed by fans on social media for making what they termed as the 'worst decision ever.' The 47-year old raised his finger to dismiss Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan for an LBW even though the ball was clearly missing the off stump.

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test: Fans slam Ahsan Raza's decision

As seen in the Tweets below, several fans labelled umpire Ahsan Raza's LBW decision as perhaps the most shocking ever as the ball clearly seemed to be missing off-stump when seen by the naked eye. The same was confirmed by hawkeye as Pakistani batter Mohammad Rizwan immediately asked for a review.

The most atrocious piece of judgment by the normally competent Ahsan Raza on Rizwan. The ball hit so high with Rizwan walking outside his off stump. No wonder it was shown up by DRS. This is not good. #AUSvsPAK #BoysReadyHain — Sohaib Alvi (@SohaibAlvi) March 14, 2022

#PAKVSAUS #AUSvPAK. Worst decision by ahsan raza to give rizwan out lbw — Bahuguna Saurabh (@BahugunaSaurab1) March 14, 2022

Pakistan retained their review after hawk-eye confirmed that Pat Cummins' delivery was missing the off-stump. While Rizwan survived on that occasion, the Australian pacer continued to trouble him and eventually got his reward in his next over. Cummins bowled a beauty outside off stump, which Rizwan attempted to defend, only to find the outside edge of the bat. Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey took a comfortable catch to complete the dismissal.

PAK vs AUS: Khawaja smacks 150 to help Australia declare on 556

Usman Khawaja smashed a brilliant 150 runs to help Australia score 556 runs in the first innings when skipper Pat Cummins decided to declare their innings. After resuming on 127 runs, the Australian opener continued to defy pace and spin on the second day of Pakistan vs Australia Test before he was dismissed by Sajid Khan while attempting to play a defensive shot off his back foot.

The Pakistani fans got on their feet and lauded Khawaja by chanting his name as he left the field after smashing a brilliant century in the city that was once home to his family. He was eventually dismissed for 160 runs off 369 deliveries, in an innings that included 15 fours and a six. If Australia does win the second PAK vs AUS Test, they will take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the first match, which was played on a dead pitch, ended in a disappointing draw.