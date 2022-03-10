Last Updated:

PAK Vs AUS: Rawalpindi Pitch Given One Demerit Point, Rated 'below Average' By ICC

ICC's Elite Panel of Match Referees have given their rating on the Rawalpindi pitch used for the first Pakistan vs Australia Test after it ended as a no contest

Vidit Dhawan
Pakistan vs Australia Test

Image: Twitter@PCB


ICC's Elite Panel of Match Referees has given their rating on the Rawalpindi pitch used for the first Pakistan vs Australia Test match. The game turned out to be a no-contest as the pitch offered no assistance to the bowlers whatsoever. The first innings of the match concluded on day 5, with Pakistan having struggled to dismiss a resilient Australian side on their home turf.

The pitch was such a shame for international cricketing standards that some Pakistani cricketers themselves slammed the pitch. However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja attempted to give a justification for the match, stating that they could not have allowed the pitch to be catered to Australia's strengths.

Pakistan vs Australia: ICC gives rating for Rawalpindi pitch

While the Rawalpindi pitch will continue to draw intense criticism from cricket fans around the world, the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees have rated the Rawalpindi pitch as 'below average,' giving Pakistan one demerit point under the ICC Pitch & Outfield Monitoring Process. It should be noted that if a team receives five demerit points in a five-year period, the country would be banned from hosting international cricket for a year.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja defends Australia vs Pakistan pitch

While speaking to fans via PCB's official Twitter handle, chairman Ramiz Raja said in Hindi, "A draw is never a good advertisement for a Test match these days. I totally understand that in today's day, a result must come out of a five-day game most of the time."

After acknowledging that the Rawalpindi pitch was perhaps not the best in international cricketing standards, he defended their decision to put out such a pitch as he stated, "I understand the frustration of the fans - undoubtedly, it would have been very good if we had a result, but this is a three-Test series, and we need to understand that a lot of cricket still remains to be played. Just for the heck of it, we can't prepare a fast pitch or a bouncy pitch and put the game in Australia's lap."

Meanwhile, current Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir and former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez took to their official social media accounts to criticize the Rawalpindi pitch as seen in the Tweets below.

Image: Twitter@PCB

