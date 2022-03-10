PAK Vs AUS: Rawalpindi Pitch Given One Demerit Point, Rated 'below Average' By ICC

ICC's Elite Panel of Match Referees has given their rating on the Rawalpindi pitch used for the first Pakistan vs Australia Test match. The game turned out to be a no-contest as the pitch offered no assistance to the bowlers whatsoever. The first innings of the match concluded on day 5, with Pakistan having struggled to dismiss a resilient Australian side on their home turf.

The pitch was such a shame for international cricketing standards that some Pakistani cricketers themselves slammed the pitch. However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja attempted to give a justification for the match, stating that they could not have allowed the pitch to be catered to Australia's strengths.

Pakistan vs Australia: ICC gives rating for Rawalpindi pitch

While the Rawalpindi pitch will continue to draw intense criticism from cricket fans around the world, the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees have rated the Rawalpindi pitch as 'below average,' giving Pakistan one demerit point under the ICC Pitch & Outfield Monitoring Process. It should be noted that if a team receives five demerit points in a five-year period, the country would be banned from hosting international cricket for a year.

Ranjan Madugalle of Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees has rated pitch at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi that was used for first Test b/w Pakistan & Australia as “below average” & venue has received one demerit point under ICC Pitch & Outfield Monitoring Process: ICC — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja defends Australia vs Pakistan pitch

While speaking to fans via PCB's official Twitter handle, chairman Ramiz Raja said in Hindi, "A draw is never a good advertisement for a Test match these days. I totally understand that in today's day, a result must come out of a five-day game most of the time."

PCB Chairman reflects on the Rawalpindi Test and reiterates his plans on pitches for domestic and international matches in the country#PAKvAUS l #BoysReadyHain pic.twitter.com/OuD7wDvJw1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 9, 2022

After acknowledging that the Rawalpindi pitch was perhaps not the best in international cricketing standards, he defended their decision to put out such a pitch as he stated, "I understand the frustration of the fans - undoubtedly, it would have been very good if we had a result, but this is a three-Test series, and we need to understand that a lot of cricket still remains to be played. Just for the heck of it, we can't prepare a fast pitch or a bouncy pitch and put the game in Australia's lap."

Meanwhile, current Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir and former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez took to their official social media accounts to criticize the Rawalpindi pitch as seen in the Tweets below.

is pitch pe to bowlers ko ghar chale jana chaye batman's ek doosre k sath khail lein😅😅😅😅. #PakVsAustraila — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) March 7, 2022

Slow & dead pitch.. above all low intent so far fading out chances of result in this historic test match. One team have to play very poorly to give a result in this test match. Result oriented cricket is the future of Test cricket not dead drawn games please 🙏 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 5, 2022

Image: Twitter@PCB