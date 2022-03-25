Last Updated:

Pak Vs Aus: Updated WTC Points Table After Australia's Historic Triumph Over Pakistan

Australia, on March 25, created history after they defeated Pakistan by 115 runs in the third test match on their soil to mark a victory in 24 years.

Australia, on March 25, scripted history after they defeated Pakistan by 115 runs in the third test match on the latter's soil to mark a victory in 24 years. With this victory, Australia clinched the Benaud-Qadir Trophy for the three-match series, the first two of which ended in a draw. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon emerged as the icon as he cripple Pakistan's batting order with his five-wicket haul. Usman Khwaja also levelled with Lyon but with the bat as he scored 91 and 104 in the match which helped set a target of 351. Pakistan on the other hand collapsed at 235 runs on the final day. Skipper Pat Cummins was awarded the Man of the Match for bagging three wickets on the deciding day and eight wickets in the match. As Australia registered a massive victory over Pakistan, let us take a look at the World Test Championship points table. 

World Test Championship 2022: Points table

Australia's massive victory in Pakistan in 24 years

As mentioned above, the recent victory is even more special for Australia as they defeated the hosts in Pakistan after 24 years at the Gaddafi Stadium. With this loss, Pakistan has slipped below India, which recently defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. India completed a whitewash over the visitors with a 2-0 Test series win. Setting up a target of 447 runs, India bowled out Sri Lanka for just 208 in the post-tea session despite skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's century. India has also progressed in the World Test Championship 2021/22 Points table. 

Following an emphatic victory over Sri Lanka, skipper Rohit Sharma had said, "It's been a good run, and I have enjoyed it personally and as a team. We wanted to achieve a few things as a team, and we have done that". India had put a target of 447 runs but the visitors were reduced to 208 in their pursuit to an improbable target. 

