After securing a nail-biting win in the first ODI, the Pakistan cricket team are all set to host the West Indies in the second ODI at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday. The match will begin live at 4:30 PM IST on June 10. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash between two of the top cricketing nations, here is a look at our PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction and the Pakistan vs West Indies live streaming details in India.

Pakistan vs West Indies live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Pakistan vs West Indies match live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the PAK vs WI live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website. Meanwhile, the live updates and scores of all the matches in the series can be tracked on the social media handles of the two teams.

Fans in Pakistan can watch the match on ASports and PTV Sports. Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be telecasted on Flow Sports in West Indies. In the United Kingdom, it was be streamed and watched on Sky Sports.

.@ImamUlHaq12 has been consistently scoring runs for 🇵🇰 ✨



Watch the opening batter discuss what makes him succeed 🙌#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/dvLL4G0v7H — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 10, 2022

PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction for second ODI

Wicket-keeper(s): Shai Hope (VC), Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King

All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Akeal Hosein, Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs West Indies: Multan Cricket Stadium pitch report

With over 300 runs scored at this venue in the first Pakistan vs West Indies ODI, fans can expect a similar high-scoring game. Both teams will look to keep wickets in hand and create a good foundation at the start, with the hope that the batters down the order can accelerate the scoring and put up a big score on the board.

Pakistan vs West Indies squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain, wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.