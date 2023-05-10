Pakistan Cricket Board Yet To Speak To ICC Regarding ODI World Cup Participation: Sources

The International Cricket Council has got no written assurance from the Pakistan Cricket Board over its national team's participation in the upcoming 2023 World Cup in India even as impasse regarding the Asia Cup continues.

"India coming to Pakistan and Pakistan going to India doesn't depend either on BCCI or PCB. So, PCB can't give any assurance to ICC about its participation in the global event. It is the Pakistan government that will give approval just like in case of BCCI, it can only come to PCB subject to government clearance," an ICC board member privy to developments told PTI on Wednesday.

Pakistan are likely to play India in Ahmedabad with bulk of their matches expected to be held in southern India cities like Bengaluru and Chennai. Meanwhile, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is all but set to shift the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka after most of the member nations decided to reject the 'Hybrid Model' idea floated by PCB chairman Najam Sethi.

According to the proposal, Pakistan would have played all its matches in Pakistan with India playing their games in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. However, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have expressed their reservations about travelling to and fro between Pakistan and UAE should they qualify for the Super Fours. An ACC source confirmed that if the tournament is shifted to Sri Lanka, Pakistan will not participate in the event.

"Mr Sethi did try to convince the members that 'Hybrid Mode' can be commercially more viable but I can tell you that it is a logistical nightmare for cricketers of other nations travelling between Pakistan and UAE every second day.

"The ACC would request Pakistan to keep their hosting rights but if they don't agree then the continental championship will be a five-team affair," the ACC source added.