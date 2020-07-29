Pakistan Fan Takes Selfie With Haris Rauf, Oddly Realises Later That Pacer Has Coronavirus

Taking a selfie with their favourite cricketer will always be a special moment for any fan. But for a Pakistan cricket fan, his fanboy moment with his favourite cricketer was the one he would regret. The Pakistan cricket fan concerned shared a selfie of him and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf recently on social media only to realise later that the cricketer has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Pakistan fan narrates his selfie incident with Haris Rauf

According to multiple Pakistan media reports, the cricket fan said that after he posed for a selfie in public space, he wondered why Haris Rauf was still in Pakistan despite having been selected for the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. He pointed out the fact that he only realised that the pacer recently tested positive for COVID-19 after reading about it on the internet.

Ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, Haris Rauf tested positive and sent back to Islamabad from Lahore through a special vehicle by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The pacer was asked to serve a 10-day self-isolation period at home, But Haris Rauf breached the COVID-19 guidelines just before the end of his isolation period. Rauf was replaced by Mohammad Amir, who left for England last week after clearing two successive COVID-19 tests.

Apart from Haris Rauf, other Pakistan cricketers such as Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Hasnain also tested positive for COVID-19 recently but all the six players later joined the team in England after clearing the test again.

England vs Pakistan 2020 series

The England vs Pakistan 2020 series will begin on August 5 with the opening Test at Old Trafford. Upcoming England vs Pakistan 2020 series comprises of three Tests and as many T20Is. The England vs Pakistan 2020 T20I series will be played in Manchester from August 28. Azhar Ali will lead Pakistan in Test series, while Babar Azam will lead the side in the T20I format.

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match Test series

England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: August 5-9 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: August 13-17 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan 2020 third Test: August 21-25 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match T20I series

England vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: August 28 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: August 30 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: September 1 at Old Trafford, Manchester

(COVER IMAGE: MUHAMMAD SHAHAB GHAURI / FACEBOOK)