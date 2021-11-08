Last Updated:

Pakistan Getting excited About Australia's Upcoming Cricket Tour Too Soon, Netizens Say

Several netizens certainly seem to be wondering if Australia has planned a Cricket tour for now, but may cancel it later in another setback to Pakistan.

Australia's tour of Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seem to have worked very hard to organize another cricketing tour to their country after England and New Zealand cancelled their tours due to security concerns. Australia is set to tour Pakistan for the first time in over 24 years in March 2022, but the major question is whether the tour will actually take place considering the longstanding history of terrorism in the Imran Khan-led nation.

Netizens react as PCB announces Australia's tour of Pakistan

One social media user cannot wait for Australia to cancel the Pakistan tour, citing 'security reasons.' Over the past months, both England and New Zealand cancelled the tours of Pakistan after their sources confirmed security threats.

Another netizen took to their official Twitter handle to explain how Cricket Australia will pack their bags after reaching Pakistan because of the disastrous 'security' there.

Similarly, another user stated how they do not doubt that Australia will cancel their tour to Pakistan, which is 'not a stable nation.' They stated that 'it is impossible to play' unless there is 'tight security.' However, it is important to note that New Zealand cancelled their tour despite PM Jacinda Ardern personally receiving assurances from Pakistan PM Imran Khan that 'tight security' would be present.

When New Zealand cancelled the tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement to explain how they made 'foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams.' The statement also mentioned that Imran Khan spoke to New Zealand's PM personally and gave her assurances that they had one of the 'best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.' Pakistan's assurances certainly did not amount to much as England cancelled the tour less than a month after New Zealand.

Another fan suggested Australia cancel their tour to Pakistan because 'every human life matters,' and Pakistan's security and 'terrorism' issues cast major doubt about the safety of the players.

Meanwhile, another fan hilariously asked Pakistan to organize a series with the Taliban if they are interested in reviving cricket in the country.

Australia's tour of Pakistan

March 3-7: First Test, Karachi

March 12-16: Second Test, Rawalpindi

March 21-25: Third Test, Lahore

March 29: First ODI, Lahore

March 31: Second ODI, Lahore

April 2: Third ODI, Lahore

April 5: Only T20, Lahore

