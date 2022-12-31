Pakistan Journalist Snaps At Babar Azam At Press Conference, Says 'koi Tareeka Nahin Hai'

Pakistan and New Zealand completed the first Test of their two-match series on Friday. The match ended in a draw after Pakistan failed to take the required number of wickets, while the Kiwis were unsuccessful in chasing down the target of 138 runs on Day 5. After the match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam attended a press conference, which ended on a tense note as a journalist vented out his anger on him after being ignored during the question-answer session.

The incident occurred as Babar was getting ready to leave the conference after answering questions that were allowed to be fired at him by the Pakistan team's media manager. As Babar was preparing to leave the room, a journalist from the back shouted at him for ignoring his repeated gestures to ask a question. Babar was seen giving a death stare to the reporter before being signaled by the media manager to leave.

"Ye koi tareeka nahi hain, yaha sawaal ke lie aapko ishaare kar rahe hain (This is not the way, I'm making gestures to ask a question)," the journalist can be heard saying in the video.

Pakistan vs New Zealand

As far as the match between Pakistan and New Zealand is concerned, the Babar Azam-led side won the toss and elected to bat first at the National Stadium in Karachi. Batting first, Pakistan scored 438 runs thanks to centuries from Babar and Agha Salman. While Babar scored 161 off 280 balls, Salman smashed 103 off 155 balls. Sarfaraz Ahmed, who returned to the national side after a long gap, also contributed with a score of 86 off 153 balls.

Tim Southee picked a three-wicket haul in the first innings, while Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, and Michael Bracewell scalped two wickets each. Neil Wagner also picked a wicket to his name.

Meanwhile, New Zealand scored a mammoth 612 runs for nine wickets before declaring in the second innings. Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten 200 runs off 395 balls, while Tom Latham registered 113 off 191 balls. Ish Sodhi scored 65 off 180 balls. Pakistan then scored 311/8 and declared in the third innings to set New Zealand a target of 138 runs. Imam-ul-Haq scored 96 off 206 balls. In reply, New Zealand scored 61/1 in 7.3 overs to end the match at a stalemate.

Image: Twitter/FaridKhan

