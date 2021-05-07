Pakistan legend Abdul Razzaq confident of national side reaching pinnacle in all formats

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq has said he is confident that the national team will reach first or second positions on all ICC rankings "very soon". Razzaq, while speaking to Pak Passion, said that he is happy to see the current Pakistani team showing remarkable improvement in batting, bowling, and fielding, adding it is important to do well in all three departments of the game. Razzaq, who is the coach of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa team, also said that it is important to appoint a single coach for all formats because having different coaches will make things difficult for players.

Razzaq praises Misbah ul-Haq

Razzaq went on to praise the current Pakistan national team head coach Misbah ul-Haq, adding "In my opinion, he is doing a splendid job". Razzaq said that to be a good coach, one needs to be a good human being and should know how to handle players as friends. Razzaq said that Misbah has all these qualities, which are equally important as having skills to coach. Razzaq also shed some light on the Pakistan team selection process.

The former all-rounder, who is also a member of Pakistan's national selection committee, said the selectors are doing a good job in picking up players without much experience in domestic cricket. Razzaq reckoned it to be a good thing for players as they are being given opportunities in a way that was impossible to think of in the past.

The Pakistan team is touring Zimbabwe at the moment, where they are playing second of the two-Test matches after locking horns in a three-game T20I series. After winning the T20I series 2-1, the Pakistan team is on the verge of whitewashing Zimbabwe in the Test series. Pakistan has won the first Test match against Zimbabwe and is playing the second match starting today in Harare Sports Club. Pakistan won the first match by an innings and 119 runs as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 176 and 134 while chasing 426 on the board.

(Image Credit: PTI)



