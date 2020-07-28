Pakistan Threatened By Private Firm Of Seizure Of All Equipment Ahead Of Eng Tour: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is going through torrid times as they have been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Firstly, the PCB was struggling to find a sponsor ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. Then, ground staff from across Pakistan sought help and wrote a 'long' letter to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan urging him to redress their grievances along with an appeal for the payment of their salaries. Even former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently said that the PSL is facing an economic crisis and some of the owners are looking to sell their teams.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Broadsheet LLC threatens to seize Pakistan cricket team's assets

Now, the Pakistan cricket team might find themselves in another awkward situation if magistrates move to seize its equipment and other assets during its England tour. Broadsheet LLC., the company that won the arbitration case against Pakistan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), has already sought court orders instructing magistrates to seize the assets of the Pakistani cricket team. This is due to an old legal dispute between the firm and the Pakistan government dates back to the early 2000s, when Broadsheet was hired by General Pervez Musharraf, who was then the Prime Minister of Pakistan, to trace out hidden assets of Pakistan nationals in foreign countries.

According to The News, a letter was sent to Islamabad's counsel, Allen & Overy where the company has argued that Pakistan and NAB have failed to pay the award money it owes and the amount is more than $USD 33 million. On top of that, they have also refused to engage in any such correspondence for months. The Pakistan cricket team is currently in England as they are gearing up for a Test series against England.

The letter sent by Broadsheet LLC says that they consider the Pakistan national cricket team is, by its very nature, an asset of the defendant and that monies due to the team and assets of the team are assets of the defendant to the litigation. The letter further asks Pakistan's counsel that if they do not agree with the position, then they should respond quickly or otherwise the company will enforce the warning.

In response, the PCB has played down reports that Broadsheet LLC may seize assets owned by the Pakistan team. The PCB has been in contact with the Pakistan Embassy in England. It is believed that they have been satisfied that there is little prospect of this actually happening. It is because they believe that the Pakistan team is a epresentative of the PCB, which is an autonomous body and not of the Pakistan state or government, and so is not responsible or liable for the damages. The other assets the Broadsheet LLC has been considering to seize included the Pakistan High Commission building and high commissioner's house in London as well as Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

The England vs Pakistan 2020 series will begin on August 5 with the opening Test at Old Trafford. England vs Pakistan 2020 series will see the teams competing in three Tests and as many T20Is. The England vs Pakistan 2020 T20I series will be played in Manchester from August 28. England will also host Ireland in three ODIs from July 30 to August 4. Pakistan will be led in the T20I format by Babar Azam on the tour of England. However, prior to that, Babar Azam's batting prowess will hold the key for Pakistan to succeed in the England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series as well.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP