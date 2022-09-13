Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram revealed he faced abuse on social media for criticizing opener Mohammad Rizwan for his slow strike rate in the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan finished as the runners-up in Asia Cup 2022 after losing to Sri Lanka by 23 runs in the summit clash. Rizwan yet again emerged as the top scorer for the team with a knock of 55 runs, which came at a strike rate of 112.24.

Speaking on Star Sports’ broadcast after the match, Akram recalled saying before the tournament that openers won’t mess up but are likely to struggle in pressure situations. Pakistan failed to chase the target of 171 runs against the Lankan side in the Asia Cup final, after being bowled out on 147 runs. While Rizwan topped the scoring charts, the Pakistan top-order continued to struggle with runs.

'I criticised him, which was healthy criticism': Wasim Akram

"At the beginning of the tournament, I had said that the openers won't mess up but struggle in games like these. That's exactly what happened today," Akram told Star Sports. Revealing thoughts on Rizwan, former India cricketer Manjrekar added, “It's unfair to pick one guy but he (Rizwan) is a glaring example of Pakistan's approach. You can't have Rizwan batting at strike rate of 104 in the 16th over when you are chasing 171”.

In response, Wakram revealed that he was attacked by people online for his ‘healthy criticism’ of the Pakistani opener. “He (Rizwan) had done the same thing against Hong Kong if you remember. I criticised him, which was healthy criticism. And people attacked me on social media. Pakistan people said that I don't support Rizwan. If you want my opinion, I will give you the right and straightforward opinion. I am not the guy who will lie about what I see. Black is black and white is white for me."

Mohammad Rizwan's stats in Asia Cup 2022

Rizwan was the top scorer for Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 with 281 runs in his tally after playing six games. Team India sensation Virat Kohli followed in 2nd with 276 runs in five games, which included two fifties and a century in the last Super 4 game against Afghanistan. Interestingly, while Kohli had a strike rate of 147.59, Rizwan scored runs at a much lower 117.57.