Pakistan PM Imran Khan To Betray Wasim Akram; Will make Ramiz Raja PCB Chief: Report

The PCB is reportedly set to go through a big change as former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja is likely to replace Ehsan Mani as the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Now, a PTI report suggests that Pakistan's former speedster Wasim Akram had also shown interest in becoming the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before Prime Minister Imran Khan picked Ramiz Raja for the responsibility.

Earlier it was reported that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also patron-in-chief of the board, decided against giving Ehsan Mani an extension at the end of his term this month (August). The same Imran Khan has now also backstabbed his once protege, and if sources are to be believed, for trumped-up reasons that the world has long moved past.

'Wasim Akram was also considered for PCB's chairman's post'

PTI quoted a PCB insider aware of the developments leading up to the nomination of Ramiz Raja as chairman. Akram had allegedly also expressed interest in the position. According to the source, at one time, Akram's name was put forward as a top candidate to replace Ehsan Mani and he also showed interest, but his name cropping up in a match-fixing scandal in the past allegedly became a hurdle for him, despite him having been acquitted years ago.

"It is true Wasim Akram was also considered for the chairman's post and had also indicated his interest but, apparently, the prime minister was advised that Ramiz would be a better choice as he had no past baggage to carry with him," the source claimed.

It is to be noted that Wasim Akram in an earlier interview had refused to be the head coach of the Pakistan Cricket Team due to the 'misbehaviour' of fans and the demanding nature. However, Akram was totally 'interested' to become the new PCB Chief.

"But this time Wasim had shown interest but eventually the premier settled upon Ramiz who has never come under the shadow of match-fixing allegations as a player or captain," the source said as reported by PTI.

Akram, who is an influential member of the PCB's Cricket Committee and also Director cricket/coach with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, is presently in Australia with his wife and daughter.

Notably, Wasim Akram had endorsed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan when he was about to contest elections in 2018. Akram had urged the people of Pakistan to vote for Imran Khan to 'become a great democratic country'. The pair have played plenty of Cricket together, and Akram was said to be Imran's blue-eyed boy when he burst through to become the world's most feared pace bowler under Imran Khan's tutelage.

It was in your leadership skip @ImrankhanPTI that we became world champions in 1992. It is in your leadership that we can again become a great democratic country. #voteforkapatan#nayapakistan — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 21, 2018

Wasim Akram on coaching Pakistan Cricket Team

Earlier in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Akram had expressed discomfort at thought of being held accountable for a loss despite just being involved in the planning and not execution. The pace legend also highlighted the fact that as a coach he would have to spend over 200 days away from his family which he would not be able to do.

“I am not a fool. I keep on hearing and seeing the way people misbehave with their coaches and seniors. The coach isn’t the one playing. The players do that. The coach can only help with planning so if the team loses, I don’t think the coach is not as accountable as we hold him as a nation,” Akram had said.

“So I’m afraid of that as well because I don’t tolerate anyone misbehaving with me. And we are becoming that. I love the people… their enthusiasm and passion for the game, but without the misbehaviour that is shown in social media. It shows what we are,” he concluded," Akram added.

(Image Credits: @WasimAkramLive/AP)