Pakistan Set To Save Shimron Hetmyer And Rashid Khan's 2021 Out Of Nowhere; Here Is How

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently confirmed that the remainder of the PSL 2021 that was halted midway in March is all set to be played in the UAE from June 1. As per the latest PSL 2021 news, the PCB has received all permissions from the UAE government to stage the remaining PSL 2021 matches in Abu Dhabi. However, the tournament will see some changes because several overseas players will miss the tournament due to logistical, as well as, other issues.

PSL 2021 news: Multan Sultan picks Shimron Hetmyer at PSL mini replacement auction

The six PSL 2021 franchises were allowed to pick two additional players (at least one overseas) in the mini replacement draft that took place on Saturday which has stretched the squad size from 18 to 20. Moreover, the teams originally had to play at least three overseas players in their XIs but due to COVID-19 challenges, the limit has been reduced to two. But one's loss is someone else's gain.

Notably, during the PSL mini replacement draft, West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer was picked by Multan Sultans. The Caribbean star was picked in the highest, i.e. Platinum category to replace Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah. The Shimron Hetmyer PSL deal means that the southpaw will be a part of the tournament for the first time.

Shimron Hetmyer IPL 2021 campaign

Hetmyer was in India recently for IPL 2021 where plied his trade for Delhi Capitals before the tournament was postponed with immediate effect due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Hetmyer's IPL 2021 stint was short but a memorable one. As per Shimron Hetmyer IPL 2021 stats, the batsman scored 84 runs in six games at an average of 84.00 and a blistering strike rate of 204.87.

With the IPL 2021 postponed, Hetmyer might have to face a challenging financial year. Despite his brilliant performances, Hetmyer won’t receive his complete IPL salary yet of INR 7.75 crore. After the IPL suspension, the IPL players will be facing a delay in their salary for months till the IPL gets concluded in a later period.

According to the terms of the IPL contract, the players get their salaries in three equal installments. The first installment was paid at the beginning of the league but the remaining two installments will be on hold till the conclusion of the league, probably in the month of September or at the end of the year. That's why the Shimron Hetmyer PSL stint will certainly help the cricketer earn a few extra bucks.

Alongside Hetmyer, Rashid Khan will also be playing in the Pakistan T20 competition after rejoining the tournament due to Shakib al Hasan backing out of the tournament after returning home recently and playing for Bangladesh.

What is the Shimron Hetmyer net worth figure?

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Shimron Hetmyer net worth is estimated to be around $1 million (i.e. approximately INR 7.45 crore). The 24-year-old's compensation includes the salary he receives from Cricket West Indies for his appearances in international cricket. Moreover, the champion cricketer is also a regular feature in franchise-based T20 leagues like the Indian Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League and he earns a handsome paycheck for the same.

The 24-year-old played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the previous edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The talented youngster pocketed around $63,000 (i.e. approximately INR 47 lakh) for his stint with the franchise in 2020. Moreover, the West Indies international has made around INR 19.7 crore so far by playing in the Indian Premier League.

Disclaimer: The above Shimron Hetmyer net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the above-mentioned figures.

SOURCE: DELHI CAPITALS INSTAGRAM