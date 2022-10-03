Pakistan cricket team's preparation at home for the upcoming T20 World Cup ended with a series defeat to England. Pakistan lost the final match of the series to England by 67 runs and lost the T20I series 3-4. Following the loss, Pakistan fans directed their anger toward one of the player which did not go down well with Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq.

Pakistan vs England: Imam-ul-Haq lashes out at Pakistan fans

England posted over 200 runs on the board which Pakistan failed to chase down. Fans who were unimpressed by their team's performance showed their anger towards Khushdil Shah who was the second highest run-scorer for the team. Khushdil Shah scored just 27 runs in the match. Imam-ul-Haq shared the video on his social media handle and requested fans to not do such things against the players as it will affect their health. The Pakistan opener also asked the supporters to keep backing the team regardless of the results since they play for the fans and the nation.

I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for YOU, we play for PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 Stay blessed ✨



pic.twitter.com/GKZgR9o9Z9 — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) October 2, 2022

Pakistan vs England match highlights

Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first. England openers Phil Salt (20) and Alex Hales (18) started the innings steadily before perishing in space of three balls in the fifth over. Hales was trapped LBW by Mohammad Hasnain, while Salt was runout after being turned away by Dawid Malan as he stood his ground at the striker’s end.

Ben Duckett scored a quickfire 30 off 19 balls before he was run out by Rizwan who clipped the bails after the ball bounced in front of him off Duckett’s bat. Despite losing wickets England continued to score more than 10 runs and over Pakistan's fielding was sloppy as well with skipper Babar Azam dropping Malan and Brooks while they were in their 20s. Both the batters put up an unbroken partnership of 108-runs off 61 balls with Malan completing his half-century after being dropped by Mohammad Wasim. England reached 209 for the loss of three wickets.

After losing Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early, Pakistan's middle order came under immense pressure as England bowlers managed to chip in with wickets at regular intervals. Shan Masood, scored his second half-century of the series before being dismissed by Chris Woaks following an outstanding coach from Adil Rashid. Pakistan eventually finished with 142/8 in their 20 overs.