Pakistan-Taliban Cricket Series Next? ACB Chief To Meet PCB's Raja After England, NZ Snub

Following the cancellation of the cricket series by New Zealand and England due to security concerns, the chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Azizullah Fazli, will visit Lahore on Sunday, 26 September 2021, and meet with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja, to organise a white-ball series between the two countries. A reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that Fazli will be in Lahore to meet with Raja.

PTI quoted a source who said, "Fazli is expected to ask the PCB to send its team for a one-day series this year."

"It is a dicey situation at the moment although Pakistan is clearly short on international cricket after the way New Zealand abandoned their series in Pakistan and returned home and after the England board also called off their tour to the country. Add to the postponed series by Afghanistan and there is no doubt that Pakistan desperately needs international matches but, given the status of the Taliban government, the PCB faces a difficult decision," the source added.

Afghanistan-Pakistan series

Afghanistan was due to host Pakistan for a maiden bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka in early September but it was postponed after the Taliban took over the country. The source also revealed that the PCB would find it hard to take a final decision on Fazli's invitation as the Pakistan government is yet to recognise the Taliban government.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has said it is contemplating banning the conflict-ridden country from participating in the upcoming T20 World Cup if the Taliban government does not allow women to take part in cricket activities. A number of Afghanistan's women footballers and cricketers have moved to other countries when the Taliban took over Kabul, fearing a backlash from the radical group.

New Zealand & England cancel their tour to Pakistan

The trouble began when the first ODI of the white ball series could not begin on time at the Rawalpindi Stadium with both teams (New Zealand and Pakistan) remaining in their hotel rooms. New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White then issued a statement stating that it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," he stated in a press release.

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed White's sentiments and said, "The players are in good hands; they're safe and everyone's acting in their best interests."

NZC said that it will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad. The Pakistan Cricket Board, on its part, said that New Zealand had unilaterally decided to postpone the series.

"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured New Zealand Cricket of the same. The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," the PCB said in a statement.

The PCB also stated that the security officials of the New Zealand team were satisfied with security arrangements made by the hosts throughout their stay there. Following New Zealand, ECB took called off their tour to Pakistan citing security reasons.

(Image: AP/Twitter)

(Inputs: PTI)