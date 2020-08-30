Pakistan Team Becomes Subject Of Jokes On Social Media After Five-wicket Loss To England

Pakistan team was brutally trolled by the passionate cricket fans after they lost the second T20I against England at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. Despite having posted a stiff total, the bowlers let them down as the former top-ranked T20I team suffered a bitter defeat in the contest.

'Zimbabwe is coming'

As soon as the match got over, the fans came forward and mocked the Pakistani players by suggesting them to play against the cricketing minnows. Here are some of the reactions.

Literally on commentary today,Every English commentator was bullying Pak,sometime defensive field setting by Captain,sometime Amir warming up&confusing Captain & then go away,some one from the PAK support staff behind sidescreens disturbing Malan ,oh that's hell of a commentary😂 — SANDEEP VISHWAKARMA (@the_karmayogi_) August 30, 2020

Don't worry Guys Zimbabwe is coming in Oct in Pak we will whitewash them every bowler will pick 5 fer ✌👍 #ENGvPAK — Hamza Kaleem Butt (@hamzabutt61) August 30, 2020

Morgan showed Babar how to play a match winning innings in T20I. — Kaptaan Kohli ~ (@siedry_) August 30, 2020



Eng beat Pak by 5 wickets

English skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first. Openers Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman added 72 runs for the opening stand before Zaman was dismissed.

Nonetheless, Babar took matters into his own hands as he anchored the Pakistan innings, and just when it looked like he would take his team to a formidable total, the batting sensation was dismissed by leggie Adil Rashid in the 13th over. The captain's knock included seven boundaries at a strike rate of 127.27.

Post Babar's dismissal, Hafeez made his presence felt and added a 50-run stand with Shoaib Malik for the third-wicket. The2017 ICC Champions Trophy winner made a tremendous impact towards the backend of the innings as he scored a 36-ball 69 that included five boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 191.67. He was eventually dismissed by Tom Banton on the penultimate ball of the first innings as the 2009 T20 World Cup winners posted 195/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, openers Tom Banton and Jonny Bairstow toyed around with the Pakistani bowlers as they added 66 runs for the opening wicket before leggie Shadab Khan accounted them off successive deliveries. However, skipper Morgan and Dawid Malan added 112 runs for the third-wicket stand and even though Morgan was dismissed for a 33-ball 36 and England lost a couple more wickets, Malan anchored the run chase and helped the hosts get over the line by five wickets with five balls to spare.

