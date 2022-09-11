Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK Vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Final LIVE?

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns against each other in Sunday's final of the 2022 Asia Cup. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7.30 p.m. IST. The last match that Pakistan and Sri Lanka played against each other was on Friday. Sri Lanka emerged victorious as they won the Super 4 game by 5 wickets.

Apart from going down in the first game of the tournament, Sri Lanka have not lost a single match so far in the 2022 Asia Cup. Pakistan, on the other hand, have lost against India and Sri Lanka in the preliminary stage. Pakistan will look to register a win in tonight's game to win the tournament for the first time since 2012. Sri Lanka have also not won the Asia Cup since 2014, when the side had beaten Pakistan to win the competition.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: How to watch the Asia Cup final in India?

The live telecast of the Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be carried out by Star Sports Network in India. The live broadcast of the match will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD TV channels in the country. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Full squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Asitha Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

