Pakistan Vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs WI 1st ODI

Pakistan are all set to lock horns against West Indies in the first One-Day International on Wednesday. The match, which will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. IST. Both teams will be eager to register a win in the first game in order to take an early lead in the three-match ODI series. Babar Azam will captain the Pakistan team, while Nicholas Pooran will be the in-charge of the touring West Indies side.

Pakistan vs West Indies: Where to watch the 1st ODI in India?

In India, cricket enthusiasts can tune in to Sony Sports Network to watch the live broadcast of the first ODI between Pakistan and the West Indies. Online audiences can watch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. IST.

PAK vs WI: Where to watch the 1st ODI in Pakistan and West Indies?

In Pakistan, the live broadcast of the match will be available on ASports and PTV Sports. Online audiences can watch the live streaming of the match on the Ary Zap app and website. In West Indies, the match will be live broadcast on Flow Sports.

PAK vs WI: Where to watch the 1st ODI in UK?

In the United Kingdom, the live broadcast of the first ODI between Pakistan and the West Indies will be available on Sky Sports. The live streaming of the game will be available on the Sky GO app and website. The match will begin at 12:00 p.m. in the UK.

Pakistan vs West Indies: Predicted XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

West Indies: Shai Hope (vc), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Pakistan vs West Indies: Full squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

