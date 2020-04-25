Pakistan's Former Skipper Sana Mir Announces Retirement From International Cricket

After 14 illustrious years, Pakistan cricketer Sana Mir announced her retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Mir played 226 international matches for the Pakistan women's team from 2005 to 2019 and also captained the team in 137 of those matches. Soon after announcing her retirement, Sana Mir tweeted that it has been an honour to serve Pakistan and don the green jersey with absolute pride.

Words fall short when I want to thank you all for the love,support & encouragement in the past 15 yrs. It has been an honor to serve Pak & don the green Jersey with absolute pride. It is time for me to move on. IA the service will continue in a different form. PakistanZindabad 💚 pic.twitter.com/wKqwQ4ZqWr — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) April 25, 2020

Sana Mir's international career

Mir has had a wonderful career playing for Pakistan. In October 2018, she became the first Pakistani woman to rank number one in ICC ODI bowler ranking and still holds the top spot. She has picked 137 ODI wickets and 89 T20 wickets across her career. She has led Pakistan to two Gold medals in Asian Games 2010 and 2014. In February 2019, she became the first woman for Pakistan to play in 100 Women's Twenty20 International matches. She had also announced in November 2019 that she would be taking a break from international cricket.

READ | Cricket Should Resume Only When COVID-19 Is Completely Eradicated, Feels Yuvraj Singh

READ | When Saqlain Mushtaq Sledged Sachin Tendulkar Only To Never Sledge Him Again