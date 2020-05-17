Pandya Brothers Come Up With A 'lockdown Special' As The Cricketing Duo Turns To Karaoke

Hardik Pandya is trying his level best to keep himself fit while being quarantined at home due to the global pandemic as a result of which he is unable to sweat it out in the nets or even go for a ride in his luxury cars. However, he is trying his luck in singing, and giving him company is his elder brother as well as his Mumbai Indians team-mate, Krunal Pandya. Lately, the duo was involved in a 'Karaoke' session.

'Karaoke time': Hardik Pandya

The Pandya brothers were seen enjoying a karaoke session at their residence where they were seen with a mic in their hands and were singing 'Teri Mitti Mein Mil Jama' from the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari' (2019). Hardik took to Instagram and shared the video of their performance with a caption 'Karaoke Time', 'Lockdown Special'.

Meanwhile, the Pandya brothers were all set to represent Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been indefinitely suspended due to coronavirus fear. Hardik had last played for India back in September last year as he was out of action for nearly six months due to a lower back injury for which he had undergone a surgery in the UK. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and had won their record fourth IPL title by getting the better of Chennai Super Kings in an edge-of-the-seat thriller last year. The Rohit Sharma-led side are not only aiming to retain their title but are also eyeing their fifth IPL trophy.