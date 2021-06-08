Parthiv Patel Fires Warning To Team India Regarding Kane Williamson's English Connection

The high-octane World Test Championship Final will see India lock horns with New Zealand where the two sides will compete to establish their authority in the purest format of the game. With the all-important WTC Final 2021 fast approaching, both sides are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations. Meanwhile, cricketing pundits across the world are also sharing their analysis of both teams.

Parthiv Patel points how Kane Williamson's wicket will be crucial in India vs New Zealand WTC Final

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel heaped praise on New Zealand captain Kane Willamson and also pointed out how his wicket will be key to India's chances of winning the WTC Final. While speaking to Star Sports, Patel said what Virat Kohli is for India, Kane Williamson is for New Zealand. He further stated that Williamson is someone who is very experienced, knows how to play in the English conditions, has done really well against England in England, and also lauded his ability to play really late.

Parthiv Patel opined that especially when one is playing in England, the ability to play late makes a huge difference. He added that one has got to play under his eye line all the time which Williamson is great at. Parthiv stated that in order to dismiss the Kiwi skipper, bowlers have to bowl really well against him and have to make sure they are hitting the areas more often than not. The southpaw further applauded Williamson's correct defence and also praised his decisive footwork.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is currently serving the mandatory quarantine in Southampton whereas the Kiwis are in the middle of a two-match Test series against England. New Zealand have a slight advantage as they will be better equipped with conditions in England courtesy of their Test series against the hosts, however, Indian captain Virat Kohli has made it clear that that the India vs New Zealand WTC Final would be equally challenging for both sides.

Where is World Test Championship final?

To answer the "Where is World Test Championship final" query, the thrilling clash between India and New Zealand is going to be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Ind vs NZ date is June 18-22. A Reserve Day (June 23) has also been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

