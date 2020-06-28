Parthiv Patel Reveals What Makes Virat Kohli's Captaincy Stand Out From The Rest

Parthiv Patel has revealed that the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli makes sure that everyone is on their toes. Kohli was named India's Test captain in December 2014 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni had announced a shocking retirement from red-ball cricket. Kohli was made the full-time captain in January 2017. Virat also leads the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore and Parthiv who has been associated with the franchise for a long time is pretty much aware of the batting megastar's captaincy.

'A different style of captaincy': Parthiv Patel

"Virat has a different style of captaincy, he likes to be right in front every time, he likes to lead from the front and be aggressive all the time. It is his style and it has suited him," Parthiv told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel. "Dhoni and Rohit keep the dressing room calm while Virat makes sure that everyone is on their toes and they all keep pushing themselves," he added.

The southpaw also said that former skipper MS Dhoni knows how to bring out the best of his players.

"I think MS Dhoni knows completely about every player's potential and what all can be extracted out from him. Dhoni knows what is the potential of a player, and he brings that out. He lets them play in their own style, and gives them space to express themselves," Parthiv said.

Talking about the captaincy style of Rohit, Parthiv said: "Rohit plans really well. He figures out how to use the information that has been given to him, and which player can be used in what role. He has improved a lot over the years, starting from 2014 to now, if you look at him. At man-management, Dhoni and Rohit are really good at," Patel said.

Kohli was all set to lead RCB in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. The Gujarat cricketer on the other hand was one of the few players who has bee retained by the franchise. The Bangalore side would be hoping to win their maiden IPL trophy after faltering at the final hurdle thrice in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively.

(With ANI Inputs)

