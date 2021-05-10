Parthiv Patel reveals 'game-changer' for Dhoni's CSK in IPL 2021, it's not Ravindra Jadeja

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel has said that England all-rounder Moeen Ali was the "main game-changer" for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition. Patel, while presenting on Star Sports, said the way Moeen Ali carried the momentum that Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad provided at the top was "good to see". Patel further praised Moeen for his versatility, saying "He can open, he can bat at number 3, which he did really well." In the six games that Moeen played for CSK this season, he scored 206 runs at an average of 34.33 and an impressive strike rate of 157.25. Moeen also scored a half-century, while batting at the number 3 position for the Kings.

"I think Moeen Ali was the main game-changer for CSK. He can open, he can bat at No. 3, which he did really well. He carried on the momentum that Faf (du Plessis) and Ruturaj (Gaekwad) gave. It was good to see him performing so well. It was important to make a collective comeback. That is exactly what has happened with CSK. Yes, openers did very well but I think the middle order was the key," Patel said while speaking on Star Sports.

Patel heaps praise on Dhoni

Patel also praised MS Dhoni for deciding to play Moeen Ali at number 3 in the recently postponed edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Patel said that credit should be given to the former Indian skipper for promoting Moeen Ali up the batting order, ahead of Suresh Raina. Patel said that everyone thought India veteran Suresh Raina would take the number 3 slot, but Dhoni gave it Moeen Ali, which probably became one of the best decisions for CSK this season.

After a humiliating show in IPL 2020, CSK made a fairytale-like comeback this season, winning five out of the seven games that the franchise played before the tournament was postponed indefinitely. CSK is currently sitting at number two position on the points table with 10 points to its name. CSK was on fire before the league got suspended as its top order was blazing guns, while bowlers were performing well in the powerplay, which is the most crucial part of a T20 game. CSK fans would be hoping the IPL 2021 to resume as quickly as possible so that the Men in Yellow could use their found mojo and win the trophy for the fourth time.

