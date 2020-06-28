'My Performance Was Not Up To The Mark': Parthiv Patel Refutes 'Dhoni's-era' Analogy

Parthiv Patel said it will be wrong to say that his cricketing career was shortened because of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's presence. Parthiv had made his international debut at a young age of 17 in 2002. He was a part of many of India's memorable moments i.e. the 2003 World Cup where the Men In Blue had made it to the finals, drawing the Test series in Australia in 2003/04, registering ODI and Test series wins in Pakistan, etc.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, had made his international debut in December 2004 and once he established himself, there was no looking back for the next one-and-a-half decade as he proved that he had permanently consolidated the wicket-keeper batsman's slot. Keepers including the likes of Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Wriddhiman Saha could not succeed in finding a place in the team due to Mahi's talent.

'It will be wrong': Parthiv Patel