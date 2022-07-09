Parthiv Patel Suggests Radical Change To India's Strategy: How About '07 T20 WC Approach?

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel on Saturday suggested a radical change to India's approach in the shortest format of the game. Parthiv took to Twitter to share his thought on what he thinks should be India's strategy for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Parthiv asked whether India should take the 2007 T20 World Cup approach for this year's tournament, playing more young faces like the Men in Blue did in the inaugural edition.

"Just a thought - how about India take the '07 T20 WC approach for this year's WC? More young faces and flamboyance. Would that work you think, given India's depth? Let's discuss. #PPpedia #Cricket #ENGvIND," Parthiv wrote on Twitter.

Just a thought - how about India take the '07 T20 WC approach for this year's WC? More young faces and flamboyance. Would that work you think, given India's depth? Let's discuss. #PPpedia #Cricket #ENGvIND — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) July 9, 2022

India sent over a young team to South Africa in 2007 to take part in that year's T20 World Cup. It turned out to be the best decision as it was the young players who understood the game better and knew how to take on the bowling attack in the shortest format. The MS Dhoni-led side played some explosive cricket and eventually went on to win the inaugural World T20. India won the 2007 T20 World Cup despite missing some of the big names including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly.

India is currently locking horns against England in the second T20I of the three-match series. The match is taking place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India has made a few changes to their playing XI for the second game, bringing in Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah in place of Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh. India has lost five wickets for 89 runs after being asked to bat first by England. Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik are currently batting in the middle.

England vs India 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

(Image: PTI)