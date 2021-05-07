Pat Cummins Defends BCCI Holding IPL 2021 During Pandemic, Takes Dig At ACA Criticism

The BCCI's decision to go ahead with the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) despite the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country raised questions galore, even within its own fraternity. While thousands in the country have struggled and died for lack of access to adequate healthcare, the IPL's employment of medical teams, excessive use of testing kits and deployment of police personnel at stadiums have all been called out as being tone-deaf and privileged. While a certain section of people want the tournament to be discontinued, others felt that it should continue as it provided much-needed respite to people of the country in these testing times.

IPL 2021 postponed: Pat Cummins says he never felt unsafe in India

However, as the competition crossed the halfway mark, COVID-19 breached IPL 2021's bio-secure bubble with several players and staff members testing positive for the ungodly virus. As a result, the BCCI had to postpone IPL 2021 with immediate effect. KKR team all-rounder Pat Cummins was of the view that the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI's decision of organizing the IPL 2021 amidst the dire COVID-19 situation in India was the right thing to do as it provided fans with much-needed distraction. The Australian has stood firm on his statement even after IPL suspension and has stated why everyone believed continuing IPL 2021 was a good thing at the time.

While speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins said that seeing the media from back home, the pandemic in India looks like huge news because of what the country is going through. However, the pacer added that he has never felt unsafe in India. Cummins further said that he felt quite helpless and detached from it all as they were residing in comfortable hotels.

The Aussie reckoned that they were playing games and training as every other year. However, he felt that he should be doing more for the people around him. Cummins reckoned that the first thing he wanted to do was make sure playing the IPL was the right call.

Cummins stated that the response he was getting from people in India was quite the contrary what he expected or even received back in Australia. He added that with so many people in lockdown, Indian people really appreciated the fact that Sourav Ganguly was critical in entertaining fans for three or four hours each night through the IPL. The Aussie speedster opined that the IPL gave people a routine and helps to keep them in homes, which is why everyone thought it was a positive that the IPL was still going on.

Pat Cummins donation

Recently, Pat Cummins came forward to aid India's battle against COVID-19 as he donated $50,000 (i.e approximately INR 37.3 lakh) to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal', an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India. Cummins also urged other IPL players to help India tackle the current situation with their donations. The Pat Cummins donation also inspired former Australian pacer Brett Lee who donated 1 Bitcoin (INR 41,04,248.84) to Crypto Relief to aid Indian hospitals to procure oxygen supplies amid the scarcity.

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

Pat Cummins IPL 2021 price

The star fast bowler is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the Indian Premier League. The pacer was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the IPL auction last year. The Pat Cummins IPL 2021 price is set at ₹15.5 crore. However, with the IPL 2021 postponed news, it remains to be seen whether he receives the full amount or not.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.