Pat Cummins Draws Sweeping Comments About IPL Re-aligning 'monopoly' In Cricket Worldwide

India will face Australia in the World Test Championship final to be held at the Oval on 7th June. Both teams are coming face to face again following the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar trophy pretty recently. Ahead of the match, Australian skipper Pat Cummins made a startling revelation over the Indian Premier League.

Players across various countries have preferred the cash-rich tournament as the lure to earn lucrative contracts has brought a revolution in the field of this game. Cummins too donned the Kolkata Knight Riders shirt earlier and the Australian fast bowler revealed that IPL changed the scenario for them.

Pat Cummins made a startling revelation on IPL

As quoted by Sydney Morning Herald, Pat Cummins mentioned, "It's been coming for a while, but I think it is here now."

"International cricket doesn't have a monopoly on players' time, like it did in the past. The IPL changed that a decade ago, but there's just going to be more and more content that creeps in, so I think we've got to be proactive about that."

Cummins further added that they still should have the preference to play for Australia over other franchise leagues.

"We have to keep making playing for Australia as special as we can, keeping a high performance to get every single player wanting to play for Australia as much as we can.

"That's going to be the challenge. I think it's upon us now, and we've got to start thinking about that quite deeply. I think fast-forward a few years' time, a 12-month international calendar might look a little bit different.

"When you're talking about some of the opportunities that may be provided through the franchises, I don't think you can blame players that might take that option.

"I see the day where that (a franchise release) happens. I think it's reality. You've seen it in other sports."

He went on to add, "We still want the best players winning World Cups for us, winning big series," Cummins added. "But obviously, there are more competing interests than there were in the past. That's why things are starting to quicken up, and it's moving towards a more world football model, where you play for your club, employed by your club, and you get released to play for your country."