Aussie Pacer Pat Cummins Says He Is Happy To Know IPL 2020 Might Take Place

Pat Cummins has said he is really excited to hear that the IPL 2020 is planned to go ahead. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings locking horns at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. However, it has been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. Cummins, on the other hand, was brought by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs. 15.5 Crores in the IPL 2020 Auctions.

'I am really excited': Pat Cummins

While speaking to Sportstar, the star Australian pacer went on to say that he is really excited to hear that the IPL is planned to go ahead and they are all obviously waiting for confirmation either way regarding the T20 World Cup (scheduled to be held in October-November this year) which might provide a window where they can play the IPL. He then mentioned that he is hoping for the best with regards to what the next few weeks bring.

When asked what he reckons about cricket being played behind closed doors due to coronavirus fear, the 2015 World Cup winner played it safely by saying he would not go that far as it will just require players to find other ways to motivate themselves other than just riding off the crowd. Furthermore, he added that the crowd is normally just one aspect of the players' motivation.

IPL 2020 likely to be held between September and November

With major footballing leagues like Bundesliga, Serie A, and La Liga resuming, fans are stoked by the prospect of IPL 2020 beginning. Recently, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had written to state associations asking them to be prepared for IPL 2020 even if the tournament is to be played behind closed doors.

Now it has been learned that the BCCI is planning to conduct the marquee event later this year. According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, the BCCI might stage the IPL 2020 from September 26 to November 8. The dates can be altered depending on ICC's call on the fate of the T20 World Cup, which is expected to be postponed to next year in all likelihood. Recently, Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings claimed that hosting the T20 World Cup with 16 teams this year in Australia would be 'unrealistic', which has almost virtually paved the way for the IPL to take place.

The report further states that Bengaluru and Chennai are two venues in consideration for staging the tournament where monsoon is not as severe. Mumbai was also one of the venues that were in contention due to the availability of more stadiums and good connectivity to hotels. However, the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai is dire and the number of cases is increasing at a rapid pace which is why it is unlikely that the IPL 2020 will be played there. Reportedly, the BCCI is trying to conduct IPL 2020 in one or two states.

The BCCI will leave no stone unturned to conduct the tournament safely. The Sourav Ganguly-led board will be issuing strict guidelines to ensure the safety of all players and staff if the tournament goes ahead. Hotels will be booked in advance and charter flights will remain on standby. The matches will be played behind closed doors.

The board has reportedly started informal talks with franchisees over the start of the tournament in September and is confident of going ahead with the plan. If the IPL 2020 gets cancelled, the BCCI will suffer enormous losses of around ₹4,000 crores, which will be a massive dent to the board's finances.

READ: IPL 2020 Likely To Be Held From Sep 26-Nov 8 After Bleak T20 World Cup Chances: Report

(Image Courtesy: AP)