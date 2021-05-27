Pat Cummins Reveals How He Shockingly Lost Whopping 6.5 Kgs In A Single Day

Australia's premier fast bowler Pat Cummins has delivered a number of match-winning performances for his national side. The speedster's journey of becoming the spearhead of the star-studded bowling attack is an inspiring one as he has countered a number of adversities in his career. An international cricketer is often on the road considering jampacked cricket schedules and he also is expected to shine in all conditions. However, Pat Cummins had revealed that it could get intimidating for the touring party and cited the example of the Chittagong Test against Bangladesh.

Pat Cummins weight: Pacer loses 6.5 kilos in a single day

The Australian cricket team had toured Bangladesh to play two Test matches in 2017. The visitors did not have an ideal start to their campaign as they had to face an embarrassing 20-run loss in the Test series opener. The subsequent contest was of utmost importance for the Aussies as they looked to salvage their pride by winning the final fixture. In order to make the most of Bangladesh's spin-friendly conditions, the Australian team management went ahead with only a single fast bowler in the playing eleven.

Playing in the intense heat at Chattogram was surely going to be a challenging task for lone-pacer Cummins. Writing about his experience on athletesvoice.com, Cummins mentioned how the match was the hardest the team had ever experienced in terms of brutal heat and humidity. The 28-year-old reckoned that things were getting even more difficult after every over as he was completely drained out at one point in time.

Pat Cummins admitted to taking anti-nausea tablets to keep the water down on a hot day. According to Cummins, there is no way one can acclimatise to such heat. He wrote how there were moments during the game where he used to be on his fours, vomiting at fine-leg between overs. Australia were on the field for all three sessions of the day and the Pat Cummins weight reduced by 6.5 kgs in a single day. The Pat Cummins diet during the game included a lot of fluids. The gutsy speedster bowled 22 overs in the first innings despite the harsh conditions.

"It was one of the hardest things I've ever done, but it was no longer me versus my body."



My first @playersvoice story:



Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 20, 2017

Pat Cummins bowling stats in international cricket

The bowler has emerged to be the leader of the Australian pace battery by proving his mettle across formats. The star player has featured in 34 Test matches for Australia, where he has picked up 164 wickets. Moreover, he has also made appearances in 69 ODIs and 30 T20Is where he has claimed 111 and 37 wickets respectively. Talking about the Pat Cummins bowling style, the seamer likes to hit the deck hard and he often gets a good carry and bounce off the surface because of his height and express pace.

Pat Cummins donation news

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, who became the talk of the town in India last month after he promised to donate $50,000 to PM-CARES Fund to support the country's fight against COVID-19, has revealed that he has "ended up allocating his donation" to UNICEF Australia. Cummins took to social media on Monday, where he revealed that he has donated the money to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal', an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India. Here is the Pat Cummins donation tweet -

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here
Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

