Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has slammed England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler over his remark on the Matthew Wade incident on Sunday. During the first T20I between Australia and England, Wade seemingly prevented England pacer Mark Wood from taking a catch after edging his delivery while playing a pull shot. Wade was seen blocking Wood from catching the ball while running back toward the striker's end in the 17th over of Australia's innings.

Venkatesh Prasad slams Buttler

Prasad took to his official Twitter handle to slam Buttler for not appealing the obstruction of the field from Wade. Buttler's post-game comment about not appealing the incident was referred to by Prasad as "a terrible excuse."

"Pathetic, in one word this is Cheating, not in the spirit of the game, and Obstructing the field, and what a terrible excuse from Jos Buttler to not appeal. The sense of entitlement of these guys is unbelievable. Bullshitting about the spirit of the game when there is no spirit," Prasad wrote in his tweet.

"I was looking at the ball the whole time so I wasn't sure what happened. They asked if I wanted to appeal but I thought we're here for a long time in Australia, it would be a risky one to go for so early in the trip," Buttler had said at the post-match presentation.

Australia vs England, 1st T20I

As far as the game is concerned, Australian captain Aaron Finch chose to field first after winning the toss at Perth Stadium. Batting first, England batsmen Alex Hales and Jos Buttler both put in strong performances to help their side reach a massive 208/6 in 20 overs. Hales hammered 84 off 51 deliveries, while Buttler struck 68 off just 32 balls. Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, and Harry Brook all contributed with the bat, scoring 12, 10, and 13 runs, respectively.

For Australia, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, and Marcus Stoinis each claimed one wicket, while Nathan Ellis picked a three-wicket haul.

England restricted Australia to 200/9 in 20 overs in the second innings. Sam Curran took two wickets in the final over to successfully defend 16 runs. At one point, Australia appeared to be in good shape to chase down the enormous score when David Warner and Marcus Stoinis were cruising easily. Mark Wood, however, got rid of Warner and Stoinis for 73 and 35 runs, respectively. With three wickets to his name, Wood was England's pick of the bowler. Hales was named the player of the match for his brilliant batting performance.

Image: Twitter/PTI

