Paul Collingwood's Daughter Nails Perfect Inswinger To Dismiss Joe Root; Watch Video

After a fantastic Test series against New Zealand, former England skipper Joe Root is currently preparing for the upcoming Test against India. For Indian bowlers to get rid of Joe Root early will be a difficult job, especially with the kind of form he is in currently. However, sometimes one does not need an international calibre kind of bowler to dismiss the best batsman.

Former England skipper Paul Collingwood recently shared a video of Joe Root playing cricket with his daughter. The video went viral on social media after Joe Root was clean bowled by Paul Collingwood’s daughter Keira. The video of the dismissal was posted by Collingwood on his Instagram stories. Collingwood captioned the post, “When you nip back through @root66 (Joe Root) gate!.”

In another video, Joe Root can be seen bowling to Collingwood's youngest daughter Hannah. The former cricketer captioned the video My daughters will never forget these moments, @root66 coming off his long run at Headingley (watch closely for his trick ball!) What a man

Joe Root's performance in last two years

Former England captain is currently in the form of his life in the longest format of the game. Root has so far scored over 2000 runs over two years. The right-handed batsman has also scored 10 centuries which has been a cause of concern for the opposite concern. Against New Zealand in a recently concluded Test series, Root was adjudged player of the series as he scored 396 runs in three Tests.

Root is also the leading run-getter of the India-England series 2021 as he has scored over 500 runs but was troubled by Indian pacers. In the four matches which were played in 2021 Root who was then the skipper of the team was dismissed six times in the seven innings. While Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Root thrice, Shardul Thakur (twice) and Umesh Yadav (once) were also successful in sending him back to Pavillion.

Root was troubled by the Indian pacer's length deliveries around the off-stump channel which he will have to be careful about this time around. While the right-hander edged some deceived behind the wicket, he was struggling with deliveries which came back in. This time around though Root will have to be careful while playing against deliveries outside the off-stump.