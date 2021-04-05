PBKS Team Coach Anil Kumble Names Player Who Reminds Him Of Kieron Pollard In The Nets

The newly revamped Punjab Kings (PBKS team) are leaving no stones unturned in their preparations for the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. Over the years, the Punjab based franchise has had formidable squads, however, they haven't been able to lay their hands on the silverware. This year, with a change in their name and jersey, the franchise would hope for a change in their fortunes.

Shahrukh Khan IPL 2021: Anil Kumble reckons Tamil Nadu cricketer reminds him of Kieron Pollard

The franchise added some exciting names in the PBKS squad at the IPL 2021 auction. One of the most promising additions to the PBKS squad was Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan who was bought by the franchise for a whopping price of â‚¹5.25 crore. Notably, the Shahrukh Khan IPL 2021 base price was just â‚¹20 lakh. But the cricketer was purchased by the PBKS team 2021 for more than 25 times his standard price.

Recently, the official Twitter handle of Punjab Kings uploaded a video of their head coach Anil Kumble where he is seen speaking about the young batsman. In the video, Kumble says that Shahrukh Khan reminds him a bit of Kieron Pollard. The Indian veteran added that when he was with Mumbai Indians, Pollard in the nets was dangerous.

Kumble revealed that he used to bowl to Pollard in the nets and asked him to not hit straight. The former cricketer further said that at the Punjab Kings camp, he isn't bowling at Shahrukh Khan in the nets because he is older now and his body doesn't take the bowling anymore. Subsequently, Shahrukh Khan is seen talking about his experience at the Punjab Kings training camp and his reaction during the IPL 2021 auction when he was bought by the franchise.

PBKS IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, according to the PBKS IPL 2021 schedule, the KL Rahul-led side will take on the Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on April 12 in Mumbai. The PBKS vs RR game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). They will play their 14 league games in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad respectively.

PBKS squad

PBKS players retained

KL Rahul (c), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan and Prabhsimran Singh.

PBKS players purchased at IPL 2021 auction

Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen and Saurabh Kumar.

