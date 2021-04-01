PBKS Team Preview: Will KL Rahul And Co. Successfully Do A Delhi Capitals This Season?

The Punjab Kings are set to launch their Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) campaign on April 12 with a game against the Rajasthan Royals. Several of their cricketers, including Mayank Agarwal, Dawid Malan among others have already begun their net training sessions. As players continue their training regime, the franchise recently revealed the official Punjab Kings new jersey 2021 design after they unveiled their new team logo and name last month.

Punjab Kings players train after franchise rebranded themselves

The Punjab Kings franchise rebranded themselves earlier this year, much like how the Delhi Capitals did back in 2019. After struggling in the tournament for years, the Delhi Capitals reached the playoffs that year and ended runners-up the next season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). KL Rahul and co. will be hoping that Punjab Kings’ rebranding marks a similar turn of fate for them as well.

A look at Punjab Kings new jersey and logo

IPL teams: Punjab Kings players list for IPL 2021 season

The PBKS franchise retained 16 of their stars, including captain KL Rahul and star attractions like Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami and Nicholas Pooran from their previous edition squad. Meanwhile, they also released several of their overseas cricketers including Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell. Here is a look at their entire 25-member PBKS team for the upcoming season:

PBKS team: Players retained and purchased

KL Rahul (c), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh, Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen and Saurabh Kumar.

PBKS IPL 2021 schedule

As per the PBKS IPL 2021 schedule, KL Rahul and co. will take on the Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The Punjab Kings are set to play their first three matches in Mumbai, followed by two in Chennai, four in Ahmedabad and their final five games in Bengaluru.

A look at PBKS IPL 2021 schedule

