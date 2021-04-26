PBKS Vs KKR Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Punjab Vs Kolkata IPL 2021 Match Preview

The Punjab Kings (PBSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 21st match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Monday, April 26. The contest will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The exciting clash is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The PBKS vs KKR live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 prediction: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders preview

The upcoming fixture between PBKS and KKR is of utmost importance for both the participating franchises. The KL Rahul-led PBKS side have a chance of entering the top four on the IPL 2021 points table by scoring a comprehensive victory against the struggling KKR team. The Punjab-based franchise will be high on confidence after having registered a stunning 9-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter.

The KKR side, on the other hand, have had a dismal start to their campaign this year. They are currently the wooden spooners in the competition as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. While Eoin Morgan and co. started the tournament on a positive note by winning their opening clash of the season, they now have lost four successive matches in the competition. The two-time champions are desperately in a need of a miraculous turnaround and they will be keen to put up a strong show against PBKS on Monday.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Ahmedabad weather forecast

The weather conditions in Ahemdabad seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of T20 cricket on Monday. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected throughout the day and there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 37 degrees during the game.

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 prediction: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report

The upcoming clash is the first match of the season to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The strip at the venue is expected to provide assistance to the batters. The wicket is expected to get better as the game progresses, which is why, the captain winning the toss could be keen on bowling first on the surface. Considering the star-studded line-ups of the two teams, a high-scoring contest is on the cards.

Average first innings score: 163 (12 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 5, Lost – 6

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

There is no injury update from both camps and all the players will be available for selection for their upcoming fixture.

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna.

PBKS vs KKR best team: PBKS vs KKR player record

PBKBS captain KL Rahul has emerged to be the most prolific run-scorer for his side so far in the 14th edition. The right-hander was the Orange Cap winner last year and has enthralled fans this season as well with his exploits with the bat. The champion cricketer has 221 runs to his name from 5 games along with three stunning half-centuries. 22-year-old Arshdeep Singh has been their most successful bowler so far with 6 wickets. Chris Gayle is also expected to fire, having a good PBKS vs KKR player record across the last 10 seasons of the IPL.

For the KKR side, Nitish Rana has been their most impactful batter in their initial matches. The southpaw has accumulated 186 runs from 5 matches and also has two half-centuries to his name. All-rounder Andre Russell is their highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021. The West Indies international claimed a remarkable fifer against Mumbai Indians in the team's second match of the season. The star player has picked up 7 wickets in the tournament this year from 5 games.

PBKS vs KKR best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – L Rahul, A Russell, M Agarwal

Vice-Captain – N Rana, C Gayle, S Gill

KL Rahul and Andre Russell will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 team

Keeper – L Rahul (C)

Batsmen – N Rana (VC), R Tripathi, M Agarwal, C Gayle, S Gill

All-Rounders – A Russell, D Hooda

Bowlers – V Chakravarthy, A Singh, R Bishnoi

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 prediction

The Punjab Kings are likely to trump the Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The PBKS vs KKR match prediction and PBKS vs KKR playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PBKS vs KKR Dream11 team and PBKS vs KKR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

