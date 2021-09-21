PBKS Vs RR Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2021 LIVE In India, UK And US?

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will take the field in Dubai on Tuesday to lock horns in the 32nd match of IPL 2021. Both teams are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with three wins each to their name. While Rajasthan Royals is at the number six position on the points table, Punjab Kings remains at seventh due to its lower net run rate.

How to watch IPL 2021 in UK and Ireland?

People in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch IPL 2021 on Sky Sports Network by pressing the red button. The matches are broadcasted live in the United Kingdom at around 3:00 pm local time, which would be 6:00 pm in the UAE and 7:30 pm in India. People in the UK can also stream the match live on NOW, which is a subsidiary of Sky.

How to watch IPL 2021 in the USA and Canada?

People in the United States and Canada can watch the IPL 2021 live on Willow TV. The matches in the US and Canada will be broadcasted live at around 10:00 am local time. Willow TV can be accessed after paying a subscription fee of $9.99 per month. Disney Bundle will cater to online audiences in the US and Canada.

IPL 2021

The 14th edition of the IPL was initially postponed in May after several players and support staff members tested positive for COVID. The BCCI later announced that the tournament has been shifted to the UAE keeping in mind the safety and security of all stakeholders.

The second phase of IPL 2021 resumed on September 19 with the blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. CSK went on to win the game by 20 runs and also climbed to the top of the points table. The 31st match was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, which the latter won by 9 wickets with 60 balls to spare.

The knockout stage of IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin on October 10 with the final slated to be held on October 15. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are currently occupying the top two positions on the points table followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

Image: iplt20.com