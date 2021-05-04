PBV Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 8 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 8 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague Barbarians Vandals and United CC Kings at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 4. Here is our PBV vs UCC Dream11 prediction, PBV vs UCC Dream11 team, PBV vs UCC best team and PBV vs UCC player record.

PBV vs UCC match preview

This is the second match of the day for both teams and both of them will look to end the day on a high by winning the last match of the day. Prague Barbarians Vandals face Prague CC Rooks in their first match of the day. Last season , PBV lost in two finals, firstly the ECN Czech Super Series Final to Bohemian CC, after which they lost in the final of the T20 League Division One to Prague CC Kings. Despite the stutter, the team will look to do better in the tournament.

United play their first match of the competition versus Prague Spartans Vanguards. The team went winless at both the ECN Czech Super Series and ECS Prague in October last year but showed promise with their brand of cricket. They will be hoping to make a winning start to their campaign with the team having some decent players in their ranks. The team promises to be a stronger outfit, after last year's steep learning curve. United CC will start the tournament as underdogs, with a formidable bowling attack and their batting continues to improve with each and every game.

PBV vs UCC weather report

The condition will be cloudy during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 30 km/h with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

PBV vs UCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PBV vs UCC player record

Abhimanyu Singh and skipper Pramod Bagauly will be the key players for United CC and will be expected to perform well for the team right from the first match. For Prague Barbarians Vandals, Sabawoon Davizi and Sagar Madhireddy well be the key players as will be expected to do well for the team. Expect the above-mentioned players to do well in this fixture.

PBV vs UCC Dream11 team

PBV vs UCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PBV vs UCC Dream11 prediction, UCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PBV vs UCC player record and as a result, the PBV vs UCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PBV vs UCC Dream11 team and PBV vs UCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

