PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Claims International Teams Would Love Visiting Pakistan For Tours Now

Pakistan are set to lock horns with England in three Tests and as many T20Is starting August 5. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) followed the Cricket West Indies' (CWI) lead and took a major decision to tour England amidst the risk associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the PCB couldn't make a deal with the England Cricket Board (ECB) for a reciprocal tour. However, recently, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan had stated in a podcast that they are optimistic that the ECB will return the favour by touring Pakistan in 2022.

England vs Pakistan 2020: PCB chairman claims tours of Pakistan is 'out of this world'

Now, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has contradicted Wasim Khan's words and stated that the board will not use Pakistan’s current tour of England in order to gain leverage for a reciprocal tour by England. Ehsan Mani also urged England to tour Pakistan saying that the country is safe to play cricket. While speaking to Sportsmail, Ehsan Mani said that the PCB has not linked anything with this tour but he suggested that cricket needs to get together.

The PCB chairman further said that he has been in discussions with England since he became chairman of the board. Ehsan Mani pointed that they have had ECB CEO Tom Harrison in Pakistan and added that he enjoyed his time and they wanted to make him feel comfortable. Maniis confident that the levels of security will be good in Pakistan.

He said that his wife Frances drives herself around freely in Islamabad and he doesn’t feel the need for any security or guards. Mani went on to say that no place in the world is risk-free, but all things being equal, he doesn’t see why England can’t visit Pakistan. The PCB chairman asked people to change their perception about the country and urged them to visit Pakistan once.

Ehsan Mani stated that people are pleasantly surprised by what they see in Pakistan. He cited the example of Dave Richardson saying that when he was chief executive of the ICC, he was out for dinner at midnight in Pakistan and was amazed that the restaurants were all full. The PCB chairman claimed that if a team like England came to Pakistan, it would be 'out of this world'.

Mani also said how teenagers come up to him in tears and say they’ve never seen Test cricket in Pakistan. He added that the England players are well followed in Pakistan, but only ever on TV. Mani reiterated that seeing them in real life would be a fantastic experience for people and much better than empty stadiums in Dubai or Sharjah.

The England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series will begin on August 5 with the opening Test at Old Trafford. The England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series will see the teams competing in three Tests and as many T20Is. The England vs Pakistan 2020 T20I series will be played in Manchester from August 28.

England will also host Ireland in three ODIs from July 30 to August 4. Pakistan will be led in the T20I format by Babar Azam on the tour of England. However, prior to that, Babar Azam's batting prowess will hold the key for Pakistan to succeed in the England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series as well.

IMAGE COURTESY: ANI