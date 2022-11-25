PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Schooled For 'Nobody Will Watch World Cup Without Pakistan' Remarks

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has been heavily trolled on social media after he audaciously stated that no one would watch the upcoming ODI World Cup in India if Pakistan does not participate in it. Raja and the rest of the PCB have been left rattled ever since BCCI secretary Jay Shah made it clear that India will not travel to Pakistan for next year's Asia Cup, and that they would only participate in the tournament if it is held at a neutral venue.

Since Shah made these remarks last month during BCCI's AGM, Raja has made several threats to the Indian cricketing board by stating that Pakistan would retaliate by not participating in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Raja's recent remarks that no one will watch the World Cup if Pakistan does not participate in it has backfired massively as several fans have schooled him on social media.

Netizens school PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

According to Ramiz Raja No one will be watching the World Cup if Pakistan opts out of it.

What did Raja say about Pakistan's participation at World Cup in India?

While speaking to Pakistani outlet Urdu News, Pakistan chairman Ramiz Raja shockingly said that no one would watch the upcoming ODI World Cup in India if Pakistan does not participate in it. He was immediately given a reality check by netizens, who said that India has an outstanding viewership even in franchise competitions such as the IPL even though no Pakistani cricketer competes in this tournament.

The fans' reactions came after Raja told Urdu News, "If Pakistan doesn't take part in the World Cup scheduled in India next year, who will watch it? We have a clear stand: If the Indian team comes here then we will go for the World Cup. If they don't come then they can play the World Cup without us. We will adopt an aggressive approach."

"Our team is showing performance. I've always said we need to improve the economy of Pakistan cricket, and that can only happen when we perform well. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, we beat India. We beat India in the T20 Asia Cup. In one year, the Pakistan cricket team defeated a billion-dollar economy team twice."