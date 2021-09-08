PCB Clarifies Reports Of Babar Azam Being Unhappy With Squad Selected For T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan on Wednesday said the reports of captain Babar Azam being unhappy with the squad selected for the upcoming T20 World Cup are "factually incorrect". Pakistan had named their 15-member T20 World Cup squad on Monday and after that, it was reported that Babar was said to be unhappy with the squad that has been selected.

In an official release by the PCB, Wasim Khan has said:

It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment. The squad for the upcoming international assignments has been announced and our captain Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken.

Positive and healthy meeting with PCB

He then added that on Tuesday some of the players had a meeting with the PCB Board of Governors member, Ramiz Raja where there was a consensus on the brand of cricket that needs to be laid in the upcoming series, and after that as well.

"On Tuesday afternoon, some of the players had a healthy and positive meeting with former Pakistan captain and member of the PCB Board of Governors, Ramiz Raja, in which there was a consensus on the brand of cricket that needs to be played in the upcoming series and beyond," said Khan.

The release further reads that it is important that the players and the management be behind the squad so that they have the stability, backing, and focus they need before the ICC T20 World Cup begins next month.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim , Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup schedule

Pakistan will begin its ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign against India in Dubai on October 24. They will then face New Zealand in Sharjah on October 26 before returning to Dubai to clash with Afghanistan on October 29. Their last two matches in the Super 12 stages will see them face runners-up of Group A and table-toppers of Group B from Round 1 in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah respectively.

(Image Credits: AP)