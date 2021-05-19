PCB Hints Suspending Remainder Of PSL 6 Despite Abu Dhabi's Nod To Host The League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday hinted to further postpone the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) despite the Abu Dhabi government giving the PCB green light to stage the remaining 20 games of the 2021 season in the UAE. Going by the reports of ESPNcricinfo, Chief executive of the Pakistan board, Wasim Khan, after an hour-long meeting with representatives of the franchises said that the PSL 6 could be postponed if it doesn't get "some clarifications on certain exemption requests".

"In today's online discussion, we updated the team owners that the PCB had been advised that the PSL had received approvals from the relevant authorities in the UAE. However, some clarifications on certain exemption requests are still awaited, which are expected at some stage on Thursday," said Wasim Khan.

Wasim Khan also informed that if the Pakistan Cricket Board will not receive clarification from the Abu Dhabi government then it will have no other option but to postpone it. "The team owners agreed that if we do not receive clarity by Thursday afternoon, then they'll have no other option but to request postponement of the remaining 20 matches," said Khan.

Notably, it was reported that the Abu Dhabi government had acceded to the request of the Pakistan Cricket Board under one condition. The UAE government had asked the PCB that everyone involved in the league should have been vaccinated against COVID-19. PSL 2021 is due to resume in less than two weeks from today- June 1, but given that also factors in a period of quarantine both in Pakistan and Abu Dhabi, it seems unlikely it will start then.

Javed Miandad Slams PCB Over PSL

Pakistan's former captain and batting great Javed Miandad has advised the PCB against holding the PSL's remaining matches. As reported by PTI, Javed Miandad lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board's idea to shift the Pakistan Super League event in the UAE. Recently it was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was in talks with the Emirates Cricket Board to seek permission from the UAE government to hold the remaining 20 matches of the PSL in the UAE.

"I think this is not the right time to be playing cricket when all the focus is on saving lives from this dreaded virus," Miandad told a cricket website adding "This is not the time to play cricket, it is the time to save lives. In these times of crisis, we should be more focused on saving lives rather than playing cricket," said Javed Miandad to a cricket website.

(Image Credits: @TherealPCBMedia/@ThePSLT20/Twitter)