On August 14, 2023, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) posted a tribute video on social media commemorating the country's Independence Day. The video included nostalgic moments that Pakistan Cricket has rendered to the world. Thus, some of the famous victories and merchants behind those wins were showcased. While many legends found their place in the clip, there was no trace of the 1992 World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan. The absence of Khan was observed, and consequently, PCB suffered a huge backlash.

PCB's response to removal of Imran Khan from the World Cup video

A couple of days after the release of the video, PCB addressed the criticism and came up with a response. A modified video has been posted by the board and this time Imran Khan's visuals have been attached. The cricket board reasoned the earlier omission of some important clips on the duration constraints and further stated that rectification has been done in the complete video.

"The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video."

The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Rz2OBDyI9i — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2023

Imran Khan ousted from office

After retiring from cricket, Imran Khan entered the field of politics and founded the outfit Tehreek-e-Insaf. He served as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan but could not complete his tenure as a vote of no-confidence laid the foundation for his eventual dismissal in 2022. After getting ousted from office, he's been slapped with over 150 legal cases and, in May 2023, he was also arrested over corruption charges. He was sentenced to three years in prison and is barred from holding public office for the next five years.