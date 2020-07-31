PCB Feel England's Tour Of Pakistan In 2022 Would Be The 'right Thing For ECB To Do'

Pakistan are set to lock horns with England in three Tests and as many T20Is starting August 5. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) followed Cricket West Indies' (CWI) lead and took a major decision to tour England amidst the risk associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the PCB couldn't make a deal with the England Cricket Board (ECB) for a reciprocal tour. However, they are optimistic that the ECB will return the favour by touring Pakistan in 2022.

ALSO READ | England vs Pakistan 2020: PCB chief Ehsan Mani refuses to comment on IPL, hints at T20 World Cup cancellation

England vs Pakistan 2020: PCB optimistic about England touring Pakistan in 2022

While speaking on a PCB podcast, PCB Chief Wasim Khan said that England touring Pakistan 2022 will be immensely beneficial for cricket in their country. Wasim Khan further said that now isn't the appropriate time to make a deal with the ECB. However, he said that the talks would take place soon and the PCB is expecting that the ECB would agree to tour Pakistan.

ALSO READ | England vs Pakistan 2020: PCB chief Ehsan Mani ridiculously slams Indian government again for no Indo-Pak cricket

The PCB chief also said that they are making decisions which are not only good for Pakistan cricket's future but what’s right for global cricket. Wasim Khan reckoned that showing solidarity is absolutely the right thing for them to be doing just like West Indies did it. International cricket returned to Pakistan last year in December after a gap of 10 years when Bangladesh and Sri Lanka toured the nation.

With Ehsan Mani's appointment as the PCB chairman largely by Prime Minister and the board patron-in-chief Imran Khan, the PCB has targetted the return of international cricket in the country and have done so to an extent as Sri Lanka played Tests, T20Is and ODIs in the 2019-20 season after a 10-year hiatus.

ALSO READ | England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan ready for cricket with India, but not there to run behind BCCI for it: Ehsan Mani

The England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series will begin on August 5 with the opening Test at Old Trafford. The England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series will see the teams competing in three Tests and as many T20Is. The England vs Pakistan 2020 T20I series will be played in Manchester from August 28. England will also host Ireland in three ODIs from July 30 to August 4.

Pakistan will be led in the T20I format by Babar Azam on the tour of England. However, prior to that, Babar Azam's batting prowess will hold the key for Pakistan to succeed in the England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series as well.

ALSO READ | Pakistan groundstaff want Imran Khan to 'order' PCB to pay off their pending salaries: Report

IMAGE COURTESY: PCB