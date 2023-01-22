Pep Guardiola Hits Back At Critics' Champions League Argument; Says He's 'won A Lot'

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has hit back at his critics in a fiery press conference after questions were raised about his success at the Etihad Stadium because of a lack of a UEFA Champions League (UCL) win at the club. Since his arrival at Manchester City in 2016, the Spaniard has won almost every major title at least once barring the UCL. He has helped the Cityzens win four Premier Leagues, one FA Cup, and four EFL Cups.

Pep highlights Manchester City's successes under him

While speaking in his post-match press conference after Manchester City's outstanding 4-2 comeback win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola hit back at his critics by stating, "We had success. People say, 'We haven't had success because we haven't won the Champions League' - b******! We won a lot. We won a lot. In this country, two back-to-back (Premier League titles) in this country, and the way we played, the consistency, against this Liverpool... What a success."

This was Pep Guardiola's second major rant in a span of a few days after he stated a few days ago that he did not care about the Premier League. While speaking to BT Sport after Manchester City's disappointing defeat to arch-rivals Manchester United in the derby, the Spaniard said, "I don’t care about the Premier League or the Carabao Cup, we cannot win. We have won a lot so it is not a problem."

Manchester City five points Premier League leaders Arsenal

At the halfway stage of the Premier League season, Manchester City are in second place with 42 points and are five points behind leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's side will next face Wolves in England's top flight on January 22, with the game set to begin live at 7:30 PM IST.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta's side will face Manchester United on the same day, with the match set to begin live at 10:00 PM IST. With Manchester City still behind Arsenal, Pep Guardiola's side will need to win most of their games from now on until the end of the season if they are to have any chance of beating the Gunners for the title.