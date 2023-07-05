It is almost ironic and palpable how the selection committee and its members are called out whenever India ends up performing poorly at ICC events. It almost creates a divide between the fans and the pundits as different people start blaming either the cricketers or the selection committee. After the sacking of the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee, the BCCI took its sweet time to get a new group in place. As Rohit Sharma and Co. gear up for yet another World Cup, preparations are in full swing to field the strongest possible XI for the marquee tournament. The BCCI while taking a huge step in this direction and announced former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar as the India men's chairman of selectors.

3 things you should know

Ajit Agarkar has succeeded Chetan Sharma as the Chairman of Selectors

Before this Agarkar was a pivotal part of Delhi Capitals' support staff

Agarkar still holds the record for scoring the fastest ODI fifty by an Indian batsman

The BCCI goes to great lengths to appoint Agarkar

READ MORE: Did BCCI Compromise With Important Rule While Appointing Ajit Agarkar As Chief Selector?

It was earlier reported that Ajit Agarkar had his reservations while taking up the role of the Chairman of selectors. His major concerns revolved around the restrictions that come with the job and also the remuneration offered to the selector/chief selector which used to be low. Agarkar's earnings as a commentator and a coach were at par as compared to what a chief selector gets. Reports have now emerged that Agarkar had to be convinced by a cricketing legend to give this prospect a second thought considering the challenges that await the Indian team, especially the ODI World Cup. Agarkar also has the experience of heading the Mumbai selection committee and he seemed like the right guy to take on this role. As quoted by 'Cricbuzz', reports have it that the BCCI has agreed to increase the fee for the chairman's position from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore per year and his other team members will be earning Rs 90 lakh per year.

READ MORE: Agarkar Appears For Interview, Set To Be Chairman Of Senior Selection Committee

Ajit Agarkar's first assignment as the Chairman of Selectors

The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma is currently gearing up for an ODI and Test series in the West Indies. It is to be followed by a five-match T20I series. Agarkar and his team's first assignment will be to pick an Indian squad for the T20I series that is to be played in the West Indies. It remains to be seen if the new selection committee includes the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the squad for the shortest format of the game.