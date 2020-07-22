Peter Handscomb Vows To Make A Strong Comeback Despite ODI Snub From England Series

Youngster Peter Handscomb has said even though he is disappointed to not be a part of Australia's 26-member preliminary squad for the ODI series against England, but that will not stop him from making a strong comeback to the national side.

'That really hurt': Peter Handscomb

“I still thought I was in the top 20 one-day players given what I had done over the last year and a half. To not be in the 26, that really hurt,” said Handscomb while speaking to cricket.com.au. “Going from being in the 15 and then having 11 guys essentially jump me I know they’re different roles and different positions but that hurt a fair bit,” the wicket-keeper batsman added.

Australia tour of England 2020

Australia were originally scheduled to visit England for a limited-overs series that included three One Day Internationals and three T20Is in July 2020. However, in May 2020, the bilateral limited-overs series were rescheduled to September due to the ongoing global pandemic. Meanwhile, the dates for the same have not yet been finalised.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell and Usman Khawaja will be making a comeback to the Australian team. Nonetheless, it has been reportedly said that the squad will only be finalised should the upcoming bilateral limited-overs series is scheduled to go ahead as planned in September. Maxwell and Khawaja's return should boost the Australian team's morale. The all-rounder has not played international cricket since October last year as he had taken an indefinite break from the game to deal with some mental health issues. Whereas, the southpaw on the other hand had missed out on a (Cricket Australia) CA contract for the first time in five years. The opening batsman has not been a particular favourite in white-ball cricket for a while now.



The Squad:

Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Michael Neser, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

(Image Courtesy: AP)